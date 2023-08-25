JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

VERX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of VERX opened at $22.19 on Monday. Vertex has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -100.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $14,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,861,260.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $14,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,861,260.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $5,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,713,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,150,292. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vertex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Vertex by 196.2% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 108,770 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,906,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

