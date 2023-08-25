John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $234.22 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.29%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.29.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 25.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

