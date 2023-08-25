John Scott Acquires 9,125 Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Stock

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) insider John Scott bought 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £9,946.25 ($12,689.78).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BSIF opened at GBX 110.20 ($1.41) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £673.82 million, a P/E ratio of 367.33 and a beta of 0.16. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 107.60 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 147 ($1.88).

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,666.67%.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Featured Stories

