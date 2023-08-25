Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CEO George Oliver Sells 103,332 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after buying an additional 156,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

