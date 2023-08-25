JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 301,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 330,664 shares.The stock last traded at $45.12 and had previously closed at $44.85.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

