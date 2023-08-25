JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,750,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,152,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $147.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $427.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

