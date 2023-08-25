JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price to $7.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 49,019 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

