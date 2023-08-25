Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Receives GBX 2,745 Average PT from Brokerages

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,745 ($35.02).
A number of analysts have commented on KWS shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($34.45) to GBX 2,000 ($25.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($41.46) to GBX 2,250 ($28.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.
LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,471 ($18.77) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,682.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,245.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,884.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,440 ($18.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,056 ($38.99).
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
