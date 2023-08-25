Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 4.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kingsoft Cloud traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 184,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,525,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Kingsoft Cloud
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.37.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $271.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 24.80% and a negative net margin of 30.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.