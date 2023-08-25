Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 4.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kingsoft Cloud traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 184,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,525,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 609,961 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.37.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $271.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 24.80% and a negative net margin of 30.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

