Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Kirkland’s stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Further Reading

