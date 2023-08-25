Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 101,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 113,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Klondike Silver Trading Down 14.3 %
The stock has a market cap of C$7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
