Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.48 billion-$16.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.78 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.58.

Kohl’s stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

