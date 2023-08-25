Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-4% yr/yr to ~$16.51-16.86, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.09 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.70 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.58.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

