Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 3.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 379,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,632,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

