Lam Research Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Lam Research has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Lam Research has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $33.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $655.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $652.11 and a 200 day moving average of $572.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $21,673,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 520,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after buying an additional 97,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

