Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $237.00 to $226.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $161.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.12 and its 200-day moving average is $196.65. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $149.76 and a 1 year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

