LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading 5.5% Higher

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.75. 20,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 267,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.