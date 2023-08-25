LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.14% and a negative net margin of 167.49%.
LAVA Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %
LVTX stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.
Institutional Trading of LAVA Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000.
LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
