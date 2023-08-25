Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 7.4%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70.
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter.
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.
