Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 7.4%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

Lavoro Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

