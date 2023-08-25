Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $147.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

