Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lennar were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 11,037.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $115.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.47. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.