Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Hits $102.37 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $102.37 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002639 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002219 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001588 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,520,146 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

