Litecoin Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $64.72 or 0.00248131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $253.33 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014689 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000500 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,579,220 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
