LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.00

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 2297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.90 ($0.27).

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.03. The company has a market capitalization of £16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1,045.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.32.

LMS Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. LMS Capital’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

