Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $13.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.39. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $15.12 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $222.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.35. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

