Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $11.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.94.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

In other news, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $269,891.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,509,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,156.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $119,275.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,338.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $269,891.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,509,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,156.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after acquiring an additional 865,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

