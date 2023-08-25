MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.17

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.17 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 287240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 237.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 709.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

