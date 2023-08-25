Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of -0.26. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 611.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 298,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 256,850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Maravai LifeSciences

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.