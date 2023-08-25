Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -301.53, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,521 shares of company stock worth $12,927,995. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

