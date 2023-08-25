Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS.
Marvell Technology Stock Down 6.8 %
NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -301.53, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
