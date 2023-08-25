Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Bank of America

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

