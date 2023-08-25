Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at B. Riley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -301.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,995. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after buying an additional 18,822,033 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $510,085,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.