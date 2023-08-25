MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $35.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

MXL stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $183.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MaxLinear by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

