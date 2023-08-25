Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.96, but opened at $39.66. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 131,503 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,266,939.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus acquired 39,925 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $1,499,982.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,970,402.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,231 shares of company stock worth $45,165. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

