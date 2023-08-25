Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $286.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.12.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,335 shares of company stock worth $12,461,940. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

