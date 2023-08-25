Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) CFO Craig Webster Buys 13,000 Shares

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Webster acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Microvast Trading Down 3.7 %

MVST stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microvast by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,010,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 931,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microvast by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microvast by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 90,574 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $4,772,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microvast by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,490,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

