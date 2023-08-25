Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $143.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $178.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.