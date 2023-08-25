Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $143.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $178.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
