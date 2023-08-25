Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $543,026,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,912,000 after purchasing an additional 459,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $143.15 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

