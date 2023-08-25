Minnova (CVE:MCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Minnova Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

