Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $211.40

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 211.40 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 231.20 ($2.95), with a volume of 475291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.81).

The firm has a market cap of £367.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 290.40.

In related news, insider Sarah Gentleman purchased 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999 ($12,757.08). In other news, insider Grahame Cook acquired 21,290 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £50,031.50 ($63,831.97). Also, insider Sarah Gentleman bought 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999 ($12,757.08). 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

