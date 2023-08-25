Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

