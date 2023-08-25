MoneyLion Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for MoneyLion in a research report issued on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.60). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoneyLion’s current full-year earnings is ($5.73) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MoneyLion’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MoneyLion from $3.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

MoneyLion Price Performance

ML opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 4,941 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $71,446.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,019.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $34,175. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,199,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 612,935 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 471,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 128,794 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $870,000.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.