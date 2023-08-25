Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,001 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 147.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $357,839,000,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GSK by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of GSK by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,527.50.

GSK Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.47 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

