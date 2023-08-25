Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,419 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,404,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.