Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,299 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,299 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.2 %

HAL opened at $38.26 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

