Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 25.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in US Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

US Foods Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $40.01 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

