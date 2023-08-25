Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,060 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

