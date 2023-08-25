Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $154.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.83.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.