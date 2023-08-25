Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $618,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,901,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,474 shares of company stock worth $2,598,734. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.