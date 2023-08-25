Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Centene by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

