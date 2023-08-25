Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,505 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Destination XL Group worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

DXLG stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.44 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 35.76%.

About Destination XL Group

(Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

